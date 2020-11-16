Deputies: One charged, another wanted after guns, cocaine seized from vehicle in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – One man is charged and another is wanted after guns and drugs were seized from a vehicle following a traffic pursuit in Robeson County, deputies said.
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a Toyota Corolla on W. Carthage Road, but the vehicle refused to stop, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the pursuit ended on Valtlee Drive.
Deputies seized cocaine, suboxone strips, four firearms, prescription medication and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle following a search, according to the RCSO.
One of the suspects, Quillan Everett Inman, 30, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bond.
Deputies said the second suspect, Keno Chavis, 23, remains at large. He is charged with failure to stop for stop sign, driving left of center, felony fleeing to elude arrest and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
If you have any information on Chavis' whereabouts, call the RCSO at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
