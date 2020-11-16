Deputies find dogs, puppies abandoned, emaciated in Georgetown; 1 arrested

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces more than a dozen charges in an animal cruelty case in Georgetown County.
Deputies were alerted to dogs and puppies being left chained and in cages without food or clean water at a home on Voss Trail in Georgetown.
On Sunday, deputies arrived at the home and found the dogs abandoned and in poor health. They found one adult dog and seven puppies inside a mobile home, while the others were chained outside.
Deputies said they appeared emaciated and some had sores. They also uncovered a number of dog skeletons in the yard.
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Steven Graham. He is charged with 14 counts of animal cruelty.
The dogs were taken to St. Frances Animal Center for treatment.
**WARNING: Some pictures posted by the sheriff’s office may be disturbing to some people**
