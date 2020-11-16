COVID-19 testing opportunities available across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday a number COVID-19 testing opportunities this week across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.
DHEC urges South Carolinians to routinely get tested if they’re regularly out in the community. Health officials said it’s especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events.
DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Results will come in within 72 hours, a press release stated.
The following testing opportunities are available this week:
- Nov. 16, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Blvd., KK Parking Lot, Conway
- Nov. 16, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pearl Whack Community Center, 81 Society St., Greeleyville
- Nov. 17, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Florence Darlington Technical College, SIMT Building, 1951 Pisgah Rd., Florence
- Nov. 17, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Greater St. Stephens AME Church, 2807 Highmarket St., Georgetown
- Nov. 18, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 113 N. Tanyard St., Timmonsville
- Nov. 18, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree
- Nov. 19, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Screven Baptist Church, 2221 South Island Rd., Georgetown
- Nov. 20, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville
- Nov. 20, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wild Water and Wheels, 910 US 17 BUS, Surfside Beach
- Nov. 21, 2020, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mullins Town Hall, 151 E. Front St., Mullins
- Nov. 16-22, 2020, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Daily testing at local health departments. No appointment necessary.
Community partners are also hosting testing events throughout the week. Some of these events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
- Nov. 16, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 17, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Latta CareSouth Carolina, 122 Latimer St., Latta. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 18, 2020, 2 – 4 p.m. sponsored by Little River Medical Center, LRMC- Little River Center, 4303 Live Oak Dr., Little River. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 18, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Mended Heart Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Blvd., Darlington. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina Center, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 19, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 20, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian W.E. Library, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 20, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Coker College, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.
- Nov. 20, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 20, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 21, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 21, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 22, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
- Nov. 22, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Dr., Sumter. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.