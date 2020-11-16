Coroner: Darlington County man dies in house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has died in a house fire in Darlington County on Monday, according to the coroner.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said the fire was on Harry Byrd Highway shortly after 12 p.m.
Roosevelt Fox was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at MUSC in Charleston, Hardee said.
This incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.
