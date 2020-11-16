CHECK YOUR TICKET: $300,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says someone in Kingstree won $300,000 in Saturday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.
The lucky ticket was bought at the Sav Way at 400 N. Longstreet Street in Kingstree, lottery officials said.
The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Saturday for a prize of $100,000, but officials say the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1 to see the original $100,000 top prize multiplied to $300,000.
The lucky numbers were 7 - 9 - 22 - 23 - 24 with a Power-Up of 3, the lottery said in a statement.
The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, but for complete information on claiming prizes the educational lottery says to visit their website.
The lottery says more than 6,300 ticket holders will win prizes from $1 up to $300,000 in Saturday evening’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing and more than 4,500 of these spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier.
The odds of winning $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.