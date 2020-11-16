Cake workshops at Butter + Whisk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll be a baking pro after one trip to Butter + Whisk in North Myrtle Beach. Yep, you read that right.
Lindsey Rollings, owner at the brand new bakery, Butter + Whisk says the most common thing she hears from cake workshop participants is that they can never create a cake masterpiece like her. Each time, though, they prove themselves wrong.
Rollings takes her guests through each process of cake making step by step, making it easy enough for anyone. Cake workshops are open to all ages. They also offer parties, grab and go items, custom cake orders, and more!
