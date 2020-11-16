Butter + Whisk offers a unique baking experience

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Butter + Whisk in North Myrtle Beach is unlike any bakery you’ve ever experienced. They believe in a hands on educational experience, that also happens to be pretty delicious, and we are totally here for it!
Having just opened in October 2020, they’re the only place of their kind you’ll find in our area. From having custom cakes made, to cake workshops for all ages, cake kits, and more. It’s definitely a sweet spot you have to experience for yourself. Come along with us and see what it’s all about!
