WMBF News wins 7 awards in competition across the Carolinas
Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas logo (Source: RTDNAC)
By WMBF News Staff | November 15, 2020 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 12:30 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News won seven awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas over the weekend.

This year’s RTDNAC awards ceremony was held virtually on Saturday and featured winners from across both North and South Carolina.

The WMBF News team won awards across several categories:

Members of the WMBF News team also won individual awards:

  • Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, first place for TV Weathercaster of the Year
  • Photographer George Hansen, first place for TV News Photographer of the Year

The RTDNAC is an organization of radio and television stations, networks, cable and news services in North and South Carolina.

