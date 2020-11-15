WMBF News wins 7 awards in competition across the Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News won seven awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas over the weekend.
This year’s RTDNAC awards ceremony was held virtually on Saturday and featured winners from across both North and South Carolina.
The WMBF News team won awards across several categories:
- First place for Light Feature with a story on flags being repurposed for veterans in the Grand Strand
- Second place for Breaking News with coverage of January’s tornado that blew through Loris High School’s parking lot
- Second place for Hard News Feature with a story on a long lost cemetery found in Bucksport
- Second place for Podcast with the Carolina True Crime Podcast
- Second place for Outstanding News Operation
Members of the WMBF News team also won individual awards:
- Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold, first place for TV Weathercaster of the Year
- Photographer George Hansen, first place for TV News Photographer of the Year
The RTDNAC is an organization of radio and television stations, networks, cable and news services in North and South Carolina.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.