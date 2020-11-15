Will Muschamp fired at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina has fired head football coach Will Muschamp midway through his 5th season leading the Gamecocks.
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has been named the interim head coach.
“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” Athletics Director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”
“I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes,” school president Bob Caslen said. “Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction.”
Muschamp was in the middle of his 5th season with the Gamecocks and had gone 28-30 overall including 2-5 this season.
Muschamp became the only coach to lead the team to a bowl appearance in his first 3 seasons which included a win in the Outback Bowl after 2017.
He led the Gamecocks to a big win over then 15th ranked Auburn on October 17th but followed that with blowout losses to LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss last night by a combined score of 159-69.
The school says the search for a new coach will begin immediately.
“We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football,” added Tanner. “We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level."
”Our search for a new head football coach begins today, and I have every confidence that Coach Tanner will find the right person to lead our program," added Caslen. “A vibrant athletics program is integral to the college experience. I know how much football means to our students, faculty, alumni, and donors; I share that passion. Our priority remains winning a championship at the University of South Carolina.”
Muschamp was hired before the 2016 season replacing Shawn Elliott who had been named the interim head coach when Steve Spurrier retired the previous season.
South Carolina will still be paying Muschamp a massive amount despite letting him go on Sunday night. The buyout for his contract is a little more than $13 million dollars.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.