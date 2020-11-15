5 killed in head-on crash on Upstate interstate, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — Five people died as a result of a head-on crash in Laurens County, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 2:15 a.m., Sunday, along I-385 near mile marker 13.
Troopers said the driver of a 2014 Kia was traveling in the wrong direction along I-385. The Kia struck a 2020 Hyundai head-on.
Troopers said two people in the Kia and two people in the Hyundai died at the scene. A third person that was in the Kia died at a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.