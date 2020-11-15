FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures and Sunday showers on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another upswing in temperatures arrives today as humidity and rain chances return to the forecast. Highs this afternoon will be well above average, reaching the middle and upper 70s.
With increasing humidity and an approaching cold front, a few stray showers can’t be ruled out today. Overall we’re only expecting a 30% chance of rain, with off and on showers through most of the day. Tonight a cold front will pass through the area, bring another round of scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder.
This cold front will set us up for a gorgeous week! High pressure settles in, giving way to dry, cool, and sunny conditions through most of the new week.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.