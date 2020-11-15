DHEC: Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C., 2 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - For the fourth straight day, South Carolina reported more than 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday that 1,339 new cases were reported statewide. It brings the total number of cases to 184,360 since testing began earlier this year. Sunday’s data also marks the seventh time this month that daily cases have surpassed 1,000 in South Carolina.
Locally, Horry County saw 92 new cases, slightly down from 98 the day prior. It also marks the first time that at least 90 daily cases were reported in Horry County on consecutive days since July.
DHEC also reported two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,846. The deaths were reported in Kershaw and York counties.
For a further breakdown of new cases, click here. For more information on the new deaths reported, click here.
The agency said that 8,694 tests were received on Saturday, and the percent positive was 15.4%. To date, 2,331,961 tests have been performed for South Carolinians, according to DHEC.
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 69 mobile testing events scheduled and 216 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
