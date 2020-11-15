Child struck by bullet at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland

“With the full cooperation of Brunswick County Schools, BCSO detectives immediately began to investigate the incident. Detectives do not believe there to be any malicious intent. All indications lead to it was an accidental incident, likely stemming from someone in the area shooting on private property. Detectives continue to investigate with the assistance of NC Wildlife to try and determine where the gunfire originated. BCSO is working closely with Brunswick County schools in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all Brunswick County students,” Flax said.