CCU remains No. 15 for third straight week in AP Poll

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite not playing this weekend, Coastal Carolina retained its spot as one of the top teams in college football, according to AP poll voters.
The Chanticleers came in at No. 15 in this week’s AP Poll, keeping their ranking from the past two weeks. The team did not play its regularly-scheduled game at Troy on Saturday due to injuries and COVID-19 concerns within the Trojans' program.
Both schools said they are working with the Sun Belt Conference to reschedule the game.
Coastal’s next opponent, Appalachian State, received votes ahead of a big showdown on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The game could decide who wins the Sun Belt’s East Division, and earn a spot in the conference championship game.
The division winner would meet No. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette, who clinched the West Division with a win Saturday.
Future CCU opponent Liberty also moved up a spot to No. 21. The Chants and Flames are still scheduled to meet on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium.
Elsewhere in the poll, Clemson checked in at No. 4 for the second straight week, while Alabama remained No. 1 despite the Crimson Tide’s game at LSU being postponed.
The top eight teams in the country remain unchanged from last week, while No. 9 Indiana moved up one spot ahead of a Big Ten clash with No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Wisconsin rounded out this week’s top 10, climbing three spots.
The Chanticleers also fell one spot in this week’s Amway Coaches' Poll, falling to No. 18.
CCU will meet Appalachian State on Saturday at noon, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Tickets for the game are sold out, according to CCU officials.
Clemson will be coming off a bye week and will face Florida State at home Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon, and that game will be broadcast on ABC.
