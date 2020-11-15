CCU-Appalachian State game to be televised on ESPN2

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the eighth time this season, Coastal Carolina football will be back on a national stage on Saturday.
The school announced late Saturday night that the Chanticleers' home matchup against Appalachian State will be televised on ESPN2. Saturday’s matchup could decide the fate of the Sun Belt Conference’s East Division, with the winner moving a step closer to the conference championship game.
No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette clinched the West Division crown on Saturday with a 38-10 win over South Alabama.
The Chants, who entered this past week as No. 15 in the AP Poll, will be coming off a week where they did not play at Troy due to injury and COVID-19 concerns within the Trojans' program. Both schools are working with the Sun Belt to reschedule the game.
Appalachian State received votes in the latest AP Poll and remained unbeaten in conference play with a 17-13 win over Georgia State on Saturday. The Mountaineers are 6-1 on the season, with their only loss coming at No. 16 Marshall early in the season.
The game is scheduled to kick off from Brooks Stadium at noon Saturday, and tickets are sold out.
