CCU alum Dustin Johnson wins 2020 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WMBF/AP) - The world’s top golfer has finally won his first green jacket.
Coastal Carolina University alum Dustin Johnson captured an elusive Masters title by five strokes Sunday at Augusta National. The win came a year after he tied for second in last year’s tournament.
It’s the Irmo native’s 25th win on the PGA Tour and second major championship, and he did so in record-breaking fashion.
He finished Sunday with a four-under-68 and tied the lowest score to par in major history at 20 under. He also broke a course record at Augusta National, scoring a 268 for the tournament.
He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.
Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.
Johnson started Sunday with a four-shot lead, scoring a 52 during Saturday’s third round. He also tied the 54-hole record at 16-under-200.
Johnson stumbled a bit in the middle of the front nine, making back-to-back bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes. That broke a stretch of 33 consecutive holes without a bogey going back to the second round.
He also became only the second player to reach a -19 overall score during Sunday’s final round, matching Jordan Spieth’s Masters-winning run in 2015.
Congratulations began pouring in via social media, including from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Johnson also won the 2020 FedEx Cup earlier this year.
Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods shot four-over on Sunday, finishing the tournament one-under.
