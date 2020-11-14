Virginia fugitive in custody after hit and run in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A fugitive out of Virginia was taken into custody after being involved in a hit and run in the Pee Dee on Friday, according to authorities.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said one of its investigators observed a hit and run on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 Friday morning near mile marker 26. The investigator then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and began a pursuit.
The chase soon ended near the intersection of Highway 211 and Snipes Road in Lumberton after exiting the interstate. The driver, Damarius McCall, was taken into custody and charged with eluding arrest.
McCall was also charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was wanted on four counts of sexual battery related to a case in Newport News, Virginia.
Investigators also found 31 financial cards in McCall’s possession that were registered in different names. The vehicle he was driving was also reported stolen out of Virginia.
McCall was additionally cited by the North Carolina Highway Patrol for the initial collision on Interstate 95.
He’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond for his fugitive charge.
