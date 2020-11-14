SCDOT: Highway 501 near Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge to be closed for repairs ‘early this week’

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A section of Highway 501 will be closed for a period of time next week to repair damage from a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the area of the highway will be closed “early this week” to repair a guard rail that was damaged in that crash, which sent the truck underneath the Waccamaw River Memorial Bridge.
SCDOT said nearly 50 feet of the guard rail was damaged in the incident. Crews worked Friday morning to remove the truck, which drove off of the bridge the day prior.
The driver was later charged for driving too fast for conditions by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SCDOT Communications Director Pete Poore said more information on lane closures will be announced at a later time. He added the timing will depend on the arrival of contractor crews and their equipment, as well as how soon they can begin working.
