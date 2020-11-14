No. 15 Coastal Carolina Volleyball completes undefeated regular season

In the third set, the two teams traded points as neither built more than a two-point advantage before a run by the Chanticleers broke a 15-15 tie. The Chanticleers used a service and hitting error by Appalachian State and a service ace by Ilse Sinnige to take an 18-15 lead. Following a kill by the Mountaineers' Madison Baldridge to stop the run, Coastal’s Madison Lowery connected on back-to-back kills and the Chants took a 20-16 lead. Coastal Carolina went on to take the set when a kill by Anett Nemeth gave the Chants a match-point and an attack error by App State’s Victoria Wilform gave Coastal the 25-19 win.