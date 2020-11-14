No. 15 Coastal Carolina Volleyball completes undefeated regular season

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers closed out the regular season undefeated with a 3-1 (25-11, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12) victory over Appalachian State on Friday afternoon in The HTC Center. Coastal completes the regular season with a perfect 16-0 record overall and in Sun Belt play.
The Chanticleers, champions of the Sun Belt’s East Division, will open play in the conference tournament at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 15, in Foley, Ala., against the East Division’s No. 6 seed Appalachian State.
Coastal Carolina opened the first set by scoring the first three points of the set and led 8-6 before a Chanticleer run of six-straight points gave them a 14-6 advantage. After trading points on the scoreboard, Coastal scored the final five points of the first set to take the 25-11 win. Taylor Baldwin came off of the bench to serve the final four points for the Chants.
In the second set, the Chanticleers saw their consecutive-set winning streak come to an end at 22 sets as Appalachian State took the 25-23 victory. The loss in the set was the first for Coastal since dropping the third set to Troy on Oct. 23 in a 3-1 victory over the Trojans.
In the third set, the two teams traded points as neither built more than a two-point advantage before a run by the Chanticleers broke a 15-15 tie. The Chanticleers used a service and hitting error by Appalachian State and a service ace by Ilse Sinnige to take an 18-15 lead. Following a kill by the Mountaineers' Madison Baldridge to stop the run, Coastal’s Madison Lowery connected on back-to-back kills and the Chants took a 20-16 lead. Coastal Carolina went on to take the set when a kill by Anett Nemeth gave the Chants a match-point and an attack error by App State’s Victoria Wilform gave Coastal the 25-19 win.
After dropping the first point of the fourth set on a kill by Sophie Cain, Coastal reeled off six unanswered points to take a 6-1 advantage. Ani Bozdeva served five of the points and Nemeth connected for three kills during the run. Nemeth then capped a 4-0 run with a service ace as the Chanticleers took a commanding 12-3 lead. Appalachian State would close the gap to no closer than seven points the rest of the way as Coastal cruised to the 25-12 fourth-set victory.
Nemeth led the Chanticleers' attack with a season-high 20 kills and a .514 hitting percentage as she committed just two attack errors in 25 total attacks. Nemeth also added eight digs on defense. Bozdeva added 13 kills, two service aces, and two blocks for Coastal. Freshman Lauren Malone came off of the bench to record seven kills and a .455 hitting percentage for the Chants.
Setter Brigitta Petrenko set the offensive attack by dishing out 36 assists while libero Lina Perugini posted a match-high 14 digs.
Appalachian State (1-12, 1-12 SBC) was led by Lexi Kohut and Grace Morrison and they posted 10 and nine kills, respectively. Cain had 34 set assists and libero Emma Reilly led the Mountaineers with 13 digs.
