Groundbreaking ceremony for Buc-ee’s location in Florence scheduled for Nov. 19

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A travel center chain known mainly for its locations in Texas and Alabama will soon be expanding into the Pee Dee.
In a press release, Buc-ee’s announced it will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new travel center in Florence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 19. The location will be located at 3390 North Williston Rd., just off of Interstate 95. It will also be the first Buc-ee’s location in South Carolina and will join the company’s further expansion into other states such as Georgia and Florida.
Buc-ee’s said the new store will occupy more than 53,200 square feet and offer 120 fueling stations. The new store was on a list of projects made by Florence County leaders last year to bring more jobs to the area. Buc-ee’s stated it plans to bring upwards of 200 permanent, full-time jobs to the area.
Gov. Henry McMaster is among several speakers who are scheduled to attend the groundbreaking ceremony. New Florence mayor Teresa Myers Ervin is also slated to speak, along with South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman and state Rep. Murrell Smith. Buc-ee’s founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin will also attend, according to the company.
Buc-ee’s projects the store will open to the public in early 2022.
