Gaston County restaurants teaming up to support officers injured in nightclub shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two restaurants in Gaston County are stepping up to help raise money for two Gastonia police officers who were injured in a shooting.
The incident happened at Remedies Nightclub on Union Road in Gastonia at 11 p.m. Gastonia police say the officers were working off-duty at the nightclub when they attempted to de-escalate a situation.
While six people, including the two officers, were hurt, none of the injuries sustained during the incident were considered life-threatening.
Less than 24 hours after the shooting, it was announced that Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in Belmont and Webb Custom Kitchen in Gastonia would be working together to help raise money for the injured officers.
The fundraiser will happen Wednesday, Nov. 18. For every special that is sold at the restaurants, $5 will be donated to the officers. Members of the public are also encouraged to donate money if they don’t want to eat at one of the restaurants.
“A lot of the Belmont Police Department comes in here, Gaston County Police Department, Sheriff’s department, so we hear this and we’re saddened by all this, but it’s a great opportunity for us to show everybody in the community, ‘hey, we’re here to help’,” explained Alex East, general manager of Sammy’s.
This isn’t the first time the staff at Sammy’s has stepped up to help people in need. Over the summer, the restaurant put together a fundraiser for a family who lost several loved ones in devastating car crash.
“That was the biggest fundraiser we’ve ever done here. We raised over $11,000 for that,” explained East.
The Gastonia Police Department posted the following message on Facebook Friday:
“On behalf of Chief Brittain and the men and women of the Gastonia Police Department we appreciate all the support the community has shown to our officers. They are resting and we pray for speedy recovery.”
East noted that customers have continued to support Sammy’s during the pandemic and now the restaurant is ready to return the favor for the community.
“I’m gonna keep referencing how much community support we get and how much support we’ve had during the COVID era you know, when our doors weren’t open and now we’re at 50 percent so it’s a very humbling experience to be able to give back to these guys,” said East.
