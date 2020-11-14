FIRST ALERT: Comfortable, dry, and sunny Saturday weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lower humidity and cooler temperatures will continue to settle in for our Saturday afternoon across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. As dry air is in place, that will help to keep most clouds at bay with plentiful sunshine likely through today. Highs will be much more comfortbale as they climb into the upper 60s for both the beaches and areas inland.
The second half of the weekend will feature some big changes. Warm temperatures with highs back into the middle and upper 70s with a 30% chance of rain. These showers will be triggered with higher humidity and a passing cold front.
This cold front will help to usher in much cooler and drier through all of next week. High pressure settles in giving way to sunshine for the majority of next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s and low 60s.
