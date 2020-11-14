DHEC: Over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, 9 new deaths reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Over 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Carolina on Saturday, according to state health officials.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that 1,617 confirmed cases across the state, bringing the cumulative total to 182,943 since testing began. Locally, Horry County saw 94 new cases on Saturday, the largest amount of new cases the county has seen in a week.
DHEC also reported nine new deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,844. Of the newest deaths, two were reported in Horry County, while another was reported in Dillon County.
For a breakdown of new cases by county, click here. For a breakdown of new deaths by county, click here.
DHEC also said 10,519 test results were reported to the agency on Friday, and the percent positive was 15.4%. As of Friday, 2,311,405 tests had been performed in South Carolina.
South Carolina hospitals report their information to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
There are also 69 current mobile testing events and more than 200 permanent testing sites in South Carolina, according to DHEC. For more information on testing and to find a clinic or event near you, click here.
