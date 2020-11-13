Surfside Beach Town Council appoints new town administrator

By WMBF News Staff | November 13, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 8:52 PM

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach leaders have appointed a new town administrator.

Mayor Bob Hellyer announced during his daily update that Bill Shanahan was chosen for the job. He will start work in Surfside Beach on Monday.

WMBF News has reached out to the town of Surfside Beach to learn more about Shanahan and his experience.

He replaces Dennis Pieper who retired back in September after working as the Surfside Beach town administrator for two years.

