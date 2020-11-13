Some Dillon County roadways closed due to flooding

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several roadways in Dillon County remain closed after heavy rain impacted much of the Carolinas Thursday.
As of around 6:30 a.m. Friday, all lanes are blocked at the below locations, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation:
- 24th Ave. North (From Madison Street to Park Circle)
- Buckswamp Road (From Burke Road to State Park Road)
- Catfish Church Road (From Dothan Road to Shiloh Ct.)
- Haymount Road (From Pyerian Road to Stackhouse Road)
- Piney Grove Road (From Dillon Hwy to Gaddys Mill Road)
- Road 30 (From Gaddys Mill Road to Oliver Road)
- Road 30 (From Lupo Road to Road 300)
In Florence County, an advisory has been issued by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for Moulds Road and Bragdon Road due to flooding.
Online records do not currently show any road closures in Horry County.
Click here to view current road conditions, courtesy of SCDOT.
