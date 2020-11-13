Over 1,600 FSD1 students to transition to five days of face-to-face instruction

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Some Florence School District One students will soon transition to five days of face-to-face instruction.
Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley made the announcement during a board of trustees meeting Thursday night. The decision was made based on a survey of parents.
“The number of students which will return to schools is determined by the parental requests and the ability of each of the schools to safely accommodate the curriculum needs of that number of students who will return to the schools for the five days of instruction,” said district spokesperson Pam Little-McDaniel.
In total, 1,630 A/B cohort students across the school district will return to five days of instruction beginning Monday, Nov. 30.
