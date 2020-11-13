One injured after car hits tree in Green Sea

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A car struck a tree Friday morning in the Green Sea area.
Crews were called to reports of a crash at Green Sea Road and Highway 646 shortly before 7 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
One person was taken to the hospital, officials say. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were also called to the scene and are investigating.
No additional information has been released.
