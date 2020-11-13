No. 15 Chanticleers continue conference play at Troy on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – No. 15/17 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team will take its seven-game winning streak to Troy, Ala. to take on the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Noon ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS
• For the fourth-straight week and just the fourth time in the program’s young FBS history, the Chanticleers were ranked in the top 25 nationally.
• CCU came in this week at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 17 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.
SUN BELT - HIGHEST CALLING
• The then-No. 15/16 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team made history on Nov. 1, 2020, as the Chanticleers became the highest nationally-ranked football team in Sun Belt Conference history.
• The Chanticleers were ranked No. 15 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll in Week 9, eclipsing the previous Sun Belt record of No. 19 set by Appalachian State last season and Louisiana twice this year.
• In the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports, the Chants came in at No. 16 overall, surpassing the previous Sun Belt high of No. 18 set last year by Appalachian State in the Week 16 (Final) poll on Jan. 14.
AMERICA’S TEAM
• With Saturday afternoon’s contest at Troy (Nov. 14) set to air on ESPNU, Coastal Carolina will have played all eight of its games in 2020 on national television.
BUSTING THROUGH THE SUN BELT
• Coastal is off to a 5-0 start in conference play for the first time since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.
• The Chants are looking to go 6-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time in program history with a win on Saturday at Troy (Nov. 14).
• Prior to this season, Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017.
YEAR SUN BELT OVERALL
2017 2-6 3-9
2018 2-6 5-7
2019 2-6 5-7
2020 5-0 7-0
• Coastal is breaking through this year in a big way, as the Chants have outscored their conference foes by 114 points (184-70) and are averaging 36.8 points per game in conference play.
BEST START IN SUN BELT HISTORY
• Coastal’s 7-0 start this season tied Appalachian State (2019) for the best start in Sun Belt history.
GOING STREAKING
• Coastal’s current seven-game winning streak this season is the longest single-season winning streak for the Chants since moving to the FBS level in 2017.
• The last time the Chants' won seven games in a row was in 2016, their last season playing a full FCS schedule when they won seven-straight games to end the season.
• If you go back to the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina has won eight-straight games and will be going for its ninth-straight win this week at Troy (Nov. 14).
10 AND COUNTING
• Coastal Carolina’s defense, the “Black Swarm” has been superb over the last two weeks in wins at Georgia State (Oct. 31) and versus South Alabama (Nov. 7).
• The Chanticleers did not allow a touchdown in either win and has not allowed a touchdown to their opponents since the second quarter of the home win over Georgia Southern (Oct. 24).
SERIES VERSUS THE TROJANS
• Coastal Carolina is 1-2 all-time versus Troy on the gridiron with all three meetings coming since 2017 as Sun Belt Conference foes.
11/11/17 at Coastal Carolina L, 17-42
09/29/18 at Troy L, 21-45
11/02/19 at Coastal Carolina W, 36-35
SCOUTING TROY
• Troy enters this week’s contest at 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Sun Belt Conference play having suffered a 20-13 road loss at Georgia Southern (Nov. 7) last time out.
• The Trojans are 2-1 at home inside Veterans Memorial Stadium this year with wins over Texas State (Oct. 10) and Eastern Kentucky (Oct. 17).
• Troy is averaging 29.6 points per game this season and has relied heavily on a passing attack that is second in the conference and 21st nationally with an average of 302.3 passing yards per game.
• On the flip side, the Trojans are averaging just 103.6 yards per game on the ground and have an average time of possession of 26:52, which both rank ninth in the Sun Belt this year.
• The quarterback duo of Gunnar Watson (114-of-164, 1,159 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs) and Jacob Free (79-of-134, 957 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs) have combined to complete 64.8 percent of their passes for 2,116 yards and 15 touchdowns.
• Five Trojans have hauled in 20 or more pass receptions this season led by Kaylon Geiger’s 41 catches and 523 yards and Reggie Todd’s 25 receptions, 358 yards, and five touchdowns.
• The rushing game is led by the duo of Kimani Vidal (67 att., 393 yards, 3 TDs) and B.J. Smith (59 att., 208 yards, 2 TDs) as the tandem has accounted for 601 of the Trojans' 725 yards on the ground this year.
• Defensively, Troy leads both the Sun Belt and all of FBS with four defensive touchdowns.
• However, the Trojans are allowing 393.3 total yards per game, 230.6 per game via the pass and 162.7 per contest on the ground.
• All-Sun Belt performer Carlton Martial leads the team with 55 total tackles and 7.5 tackles-for-loss, while Jayden McDonald and Dell Pettus have recorded 49 and 40 tackles, respectively.
• As a team, the Trojans' defensive unit has registered six interceptions, including a league-leading three picks by Terence Dunlap.
CONTROLLING THE EAST
• The Chanticleers sit atop of the Sun Belt East Division standings at 5-0 entering Saturday’s contest at Troy (Nov. 14).
• Coastal is 2-0 over its East Division foes this season posting dominating wins over Georgia Southern (Oct. 24) and at Georgia State (Oct. 31).
TAMING THE WILD-WILD WEST
• The Chanticleers are 3-0 this season versus the Sun Belt West Division with wins over Arkansas State (Oct. 3), at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), and versus South Alabama (Nov. 7).
• The 52-23 home win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves was the Chanticleers' first in the all-time series.
• The 23-6 Homecoming victory over South Alabama was also the Chanticleers' first-ever over the Jaguars.
