Mayor: Construction on Surfside Beach Pier set to start Nov. 30

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After it was destroyed more than four years ago, a date has been set to start construction on the Surfside Beach Pier.
Mayor Bob Hellyer announced in his daily update on Facebook that construction on the pier is scheduled to start on Nov. 30. Hellyer added that a groundbreaking ceremony will take place on that date, but full details have not been released yet.
The pier was destroyed during Hurricane Matthew.
Reconstruction on the pier was expected to start during the summer, but that hit a snag when town councilmembers battled over who would build the pier.
In September, the town awarded the project to Consensus Construction. Hellyer said that the town completed contract negotiations with the company and have officially signed the contract for the renovation of the pier.
The project is estimated to cost around $14.6 million. The town received over $9 million dollars in federal aid from FEMA to help reconstruct it. The town has until June 30, 2021, to rebuild the pier, or it could lose out on the money.
