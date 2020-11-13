Marion County Coroner’s Office identifies victims in pair of shootings

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in two separate shootings this week.
Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray said 28-year-old Demetrik White was killed in a shooting Thursday night on Wallace Circle.
The Marion Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects.
On Tuesday afternoon, a man was killed in a shooting at Kenny’s Auto Shop on S. Main Street.
The victim in this case has been identified as 39-year-old Ira Keith Godbolt, according to Gray.
Marion police arrested 38-year-old Prentis Quick in connection to the shooting.
Quick faces several charges, including murder and pointing and presenting a firearm.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.