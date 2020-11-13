Marion County Coroner’s Office identifies victims in pair of shootings

Marion County Coroner’s Office identifies victims in pair of shootings
The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in two separate shootings this week. (Source: Gray Media)
By WMBF News Staff | November 13, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated November 13 at 11:43 AM

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in two separate shootings this week.

Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray said 28-year-old Demetrik White was killed in a shooting Thursday night on Wallace Circle.

The Marion Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or suspects.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man was killed in a shooting at Kenny’s Auto Shop on S. Main Street.

The victim in this case has been identified as 39-year-old Ira Keith Godbolt, according to Gray.

Marion police arrested 38-year-old Prentis Quick in connection to the shooting.

Quick faces several charges, including murder and pointing and presenting a firearm.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.