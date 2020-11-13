Longtime leader of Horry County Republican Party dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Robert Rabon, who led the Horry County Republican Party at multiple times over the last 20 years, passed away Friday morning, according to the current GOP leader.
“I thought the world of him,” said Dreama Perdue, the current chair of the Horry County Republican Party.
According to WMBF’s news partners at MyHorryNews, Rabon served as the local GOP chairman from 2005 to 2011. He was re-elected to the post in 2013 after taking one term off due to health issues.
Perdue said she worked closely with Rabon for a number of years, and that his knowledge of politics stretched from the county and state to the national level.
“He just had a mind for politics,” Perdue said.
Tim McGinnis, the state representative for District 56, posted on his Facebook page that “Horry County and the Republican party lost a true patriot today.”
“He was a uniter and a fighter and he will be missed,” McGinnis wrote.
Ken Richardson, chairman of the board for Horry County Schools, also took to Facebook to offer condolences to Rabon’s family.
“We lost a good man today!!!” Richardson wrote.
Perdue said Rabon loved his family above all else and was very giving.
“Anybody that needed help, Robert was there,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.