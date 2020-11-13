Florence County authorities investigating apparent homicide

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after a person’s body was found in the Florence area Friday during a welfare check, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Willow Trace Drive for the welfare check. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim’s body.
The FCSO and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating it as an apparent homicide. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 374, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.
