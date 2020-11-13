Flags to fly at half-staff in Honor of Fort Bragg Sgt. 1st Class Nikyisha T. Boyd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Fort Bragg soldier, Sgt. 1st Class Nikyisha T. Boyd, who died in a car crash on Monday.
The lowering of the flags begin Nov. 12 until sunset on Monday, Nov. 16.
Originally from Kissimmee, Florida, Boyd was a member of the 1st Special Forces Command, enlisting in the Army in 2004 as a 37F Psychological Operations Specialist.
She was assigned to the psychological operations groups at Fort Bragg and deployed eight times, traveling to countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar, the Philippines, and Lithuania.
Her military awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and NATO Medal among many others.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
