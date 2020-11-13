FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies and mild temperatures to start the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a soggy and messy Thursday, our drying trend will begin Friday across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. While we start off this morning with a cloud cover, dry air will help to give way to sunshine by this afternoon.
Temperatures will remain on the mild side today as well. Highs will warm into the middle 70s for the beaches and areas inland.
As we head into the weekend, our beautiful stretch of weather will continue! Highs on Saturday will warm into the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Sunday will bring the return of warmer temperatures into the middle 70s along with a few isolated rain chances.
As of right now, only a 20% chance of rain is expected. These rain chances will be a part of a cold front which will pass through the area and set us up for a much cooler start to the new work week.
