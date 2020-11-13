Extra Point Playoff Previews - Class 2A

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The playoffs are upon us as fourteen SCHSL member schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee aim to capture state championships in football.
Here at WMBF News, we’ll go class by class previewing each matchup for our area teams ahead of kickoff for the first round of the postseason on Friday.
We continue in Class 2A as a trio of teams enter the playoffs with hopes of capturing a state title.
No. 8 Marion Swamp Foxes
South Carolina commit TJ Sanders leads a Marion squad that finished the season strong. The Swamp Foxes took home the Region 7-2A crown by outscoring their last three opponents 94-20..
Marion has a host of athletes all across the field including quarterback Qualiek Crawford and linebacker Kyheim Bethea.
The eighth ranked Swamp Foxes open the playoffs at home against Andrew Jackson.
No. 8 Andrews Yellow Jackets at No. 5 Cheraw Braves
Our other Class 2A teams will go up against each other as Andrews makes the haul up to Cheraw to clash with the Braves.
The Jackets will have to shake off some rust as they haven’t taken the field since Oct. 23 due to being placed in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.
The Braves are our highest ranked 2A school as they hold down the fifth spot going into Friday. The Braves finished the regular season 4-1 and were just one win shy of winning their region.
Kickoff between the two teams is set for 7:30 PM tomorrow night.
