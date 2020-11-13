Extra Point Playoff Previews - Class 1A

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The playoffs are upon us as fourteen SCHSL member schools across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee aim to capture state championships in football.
Here at WMBF News, we’ll go class by class previewing each matchup for our area teams ahead of kickoff for the first round of the postseason on Friday.
We finish in Class 1A as four teams from the Pee Dee are in the hunt for the state title.
No. 1 Lake View Wild Gators
We have the number one team in the state’s lowest classification out in Lake View. Daryl King and his Wild Gators took down the defending state champs in Green Sea Floyds week one and haven’t looked back since.
Lake View enters the playoffs as the favorite to win it all in 1A. A big reason why, they boast a strong ground attack led by the one-two punch of JaCorreus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins.
The Wild Gators host Allendale-Fairfax to open the postseason.
No. 5 Lamar Silver Foxes
Out in Darlington County, the Lamar Silver Foxes have been playing just as good as anybody all season. Their lone slip up this year was during a trip down to the beach when they fell to St. James, a Class 5A school.
Lamar has a stout offensive line that features Coastal Carolina commit Kenneth Walton. The quarterback-wide receiver duo of Tyler McManus and Derrick Higgins have proven all year that they can make any defense pay.
The Foxes will be home Friday night as they host Williston-Elko.
No. 7 Johnsonville Flashes
Perhaps one of the biggest surprises in Class 1A, the Flashes of Johnsonville..
After falling to top ranked Lake View, the Flashes pulled of a huge upset over Green Sea Floyds to clinch a playoff spot. Dual threat quarterback Malik Shippy runs the show offensively and has quite a weapon that can make plays in just about every way possible in dual-sport athlete Quez Lewis.
The Flashes will be down in the Lowcountry to open the playoffs against Whale Branch.
No. 9 Carvers Bay Bears
Wrapping up with a squad that has silently been on a tear this season, the Carvers Bay Bears.
Matthew Richard and his squad have known their fate for quite some time, Carvers Bay clinched their playoff berth in week 4 against Hannah-Pamplico.
Despite falling to Class 3A Georgetown to end the season, this squad has plenty of confidence moving forward as they’re led by quarterback Kayshaun Brockington and MJ Bromell at receiver.
The Bears open the postseason at home against Baptist Hill.
