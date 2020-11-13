DHEC: S.C. records 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,348 new cases of COVID-19, and 17 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 181,243 and those who have died to 3,835, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 58 additional COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 9,198 and the percent positive was 14.7%.
Of South Carolina’s 11,375 inpatient hospital beds, 8,936 are in use for a 78.56% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 775 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 188 are in ICU and 89 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
