DHEC places Conway nursing home in active ‘outbreak status’; facility addresses cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An increased number of cases at one Conway nursing has put it in an active outbreak status, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC created a dashboard that shows the visitation status of nursing homes and assisted living facilities along with which places have active and non-active outbreak status.
It shows that Conway Manor, located on 4th Avenue, has been placed in active outbreak status. It’s important to note that DHEC’s definition of an outbreak is when there are one or more cases by a resident and/or staff within 14 days at the facility.
The dashboard shows that within the past 30 days there have been seven resident cases, seven staff cases and one resident death at Conway Manor.
The facility posted an update on its website on Friday to address the cases and its visitation status.
Conway Manor leaders said that they test all employees and residents twice a week. Since the facility started tracking COVID-19 cases, there have been 117 residents and 59 employees who have tested positive.
“We have admitted 2 residents who tested positive at a local hospital. There are 27-residents currently that are being managed for COVID precautions,” Conway Manor officials said in an update.
They added that the residents are asymptomatic or showing slight changes, but the facility is taking all precautions.
“Our medical team is aggressively addressing the care issues of our residents,” Conway Manor officials said.
Facility leaders also discussed their visitation plan. They said they submitted a plan to DHEC for review for outdoor visitation and it was approved but the positive COVID-19 cases forced the facility to postpone visitation for 2-3 weeks.
Leaders added that they have obtained additional iPads so that residents can keep in touch with their families.
“We know how important it is to stay in touch with your loved one as well and encourage you to reach out and request a FaceTime visit through our social workers or other social media formats you may utilize,” Conway Manor said in an update.
DHEC has also placed Grand Strand Rehab and Nursing Center and Summit Place of North Myrtle Beach on active outbreak status. Grand Strand Rehab has had three residents test positive for COVID-19 in the past 30 days, while Summit Place has had one resident test positive.
