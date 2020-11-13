Darlington County School District’s transfer application period starts Friday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County School District families now have the opportunity to transfer to virtual or face-to-face learning.
The transfer application period begins on Friday, Nov. 13, and will conclude at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30.
According to the school district, families who do not wish to change their child’s learning mode do not need to take any action.
Officials say students who do not apply to move during the transfer application period will stay with their current learning model until the end of the school year.
The application to switch learning modes can be accessed here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.