COVID-19 cases force entire Conway High School cheerleading squad to quarantine

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The entire Conway High School cheerleading squad is in quarantine, according to Horry County Schools.
HCS spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier, confirmed that three people associated with the cheerleading squad tested positive for COVID-19.
Because of the positive tests, all members of the team are required to quarantine for 14 days, which a DHEC requirement.
Bourcier said the first positive case was identified late Thursday afternoon.
Friday was a distance learning day for all hybrid students.
According the Horry County Schools COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 42 COVID-19 cases in the district. Twenty-eight of those are student cases and 14 are staff cases.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.