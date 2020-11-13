CCU game against Troy postponed due to COVID-19, injuries

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina’s football game against Troy that was scheduled for Saturday in Alabama has been postponed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests and injuries to a specific position group within the Troy football program, school officials announced Friday.
According to a press release, CCU, Troy and the Sun Belt Conference are working together to reschedule the game, which will be announced at a later date.
“It is unfortunate that we can’t play this week but the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and coaches, as well as Troy’s, are the number one priority,” said head coach Jamey Chadwell. “Our team has worked hard all season long and was ready to play. Now we turn our attention to next week.”
The 7-0 Chanticleers' next scheduled game is at home versus 5-1 Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 12 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
