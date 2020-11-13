The Carolina Opry Christmas Special is happening now through January

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 35th season of the Carolina Opry Christmas Special known as the Christmas Show of the South is underway!
The special will go until January 6th, 2021. This show has some great entertainers and vocalists! Amazing outfits, amazing production and amazing entertainers, it’s a great way to get in the Christmas spirit!
The décor will take your breathe away! They have 35 Christmas trees, 75 wreaths, 5 miles of tree lighting and a 30-foot tree in the lobby.
For more information on the show you can visit thecarolinaopry.com.
