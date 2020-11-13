Campaign photographer for President Trump running for Myrtle Beach mayor

Campaign photographer for President Trump running for Myrtle Beach mayor
City of Myrtle Beach seal (Source: Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff | November 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:00 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Grand Strand photographer who served as President Donald Trump’s personal campaign photographer announced he’s running for Myrtle Beach mayor.

In a post on his Facebook page, Gene Ho said he will seek to be Myrtle Beach’s next mayor in 2021.

“I’ve never run for public office nor was it ever my intention to do so,” Ho wrote. “However, the one thing that I’ve learned the last few years is that making a difference in the world starts at home. It begins with our family, then carries over to the community.”

Brenda Bethune has served as Myrtle Beach mayor since her election in 2017.

In the past few years, I've spent a LOT of time on the road. I spent nearly 2 years as Trump's personal campaign...

Posted by Gene Ho on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.