Five people missing, 33 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple water rescues are underway in Alexander County as heavy rainfall moves in and flooding concerns escalate. Burke County is also seeing rising water and at least one mudslide as heavy rainfall rolls through.
At least 33 campers were trapped at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground off of Princess Lane near the South Yadkin River, and officials say five people are still missing.
Around noon, at least five boat crews were on the water searching for the five missing people.
The Conover Responded to the area for a water rescue around 6 a.m.
Some patients are being treated by EMS, but their conditions were not provided.
Conover officials also responded to a water rescue along County Home Road in Wittenburg, where a vehicle reportedly went over a bridge.
Details surrounding the rescues were not provided.
Alexander County Schools opted to have students learn virtually Thursday in response to the flooding concerns and dangerous road conditions.
In Burke County, a mudslide closed down Mineral Springs Mountain Road.
Water was rising and moving quickly along Howard’s Creek in Burke County.
