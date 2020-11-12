Tidelands Health adjusts visitation policy as COVID-19 continues to spread

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is adjusting the visitation policy for its hospitals as COVID-19 continues to spread in the community, officials announced.
According to a press release, the update goes into effect Thursday. With some exceptions, the health system will allow one adult support partner per hospitalized patient per day at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
A support partner must be 18 or older. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the release stated.
“For the safety of patients, staff and family members, patients in COVID-19 isolation and patients in the critical care unit may not be visited by a support partner,” according to the release.
Emergency department patients may be accompanied by a support partner after the patient has been assessed and determined not to have COVID-19. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations and other special circumstances.
All patient support partners will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the door, including a temperature check, as part of Tidelands Health’s Safe in Our Care initiative. Anyone with a temperature over 100 degrees will not be allowed to enter. A face mask must be worn at all times on Tidelands Health property.
In addition to in-person visitation, extended family, friends, church members and others who wish to offer support to a patient can visit virtually via video call or send a cheer card. Patient loved ones may also create a free, personal site through caringbridge.org to share news, schedule support for errands and household chores, set up a meal train and more.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.