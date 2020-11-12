SCHSL announces sites for football state championship games

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - With the state playoffs beginning this week, the South Carolina High School League has revealed the sites for this year’s football state championship games.
The SCHSL announces Thursday that its five state championship games will take place at Spring Valley High School and Benedict College on Dec. 4-5.
Two of the games at Spring Valley’s Harry Parone Stadium will kick off at 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, and then at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
The other three games will be held at Benedict’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., followed by games at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
The league did not announce which classifications will be playing at each venue, adding that the decision will be made at a later date.
The SCHSL also said all COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols will be followed at both of the venues.
