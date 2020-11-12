One dead after shooting in Marion, coroner’s office says

MARION, SC (WMBF) - One person is dead following a shooting in Marion, according to officials.
Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Grey said he was called to a hospital at around 7:38 p.m. in relation to the shooting. The victim, a 28-year-old male, died from his injuries at the hospital, according to Grey.
He also said the Marion Police Department and SLED are investigating the shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
It’s the second deadly shooting this week in Marion, coming two days after a victim was killed at an auto shop on Tuesday.
Stay with WMBF News for details.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.