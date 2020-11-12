No. 15 Coastal Carolina Volleyball sweeps Appalachian State

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina, ranked No. 15 in the nation, remained undefeated and ran its streak of winning sets to 19-straight with a 3-0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-18) sweep of Sun Belt Conference foe Appalachian State. The two teams will play the final match of the two-match series on Friday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. ET at Coastal’s HTC Center.
Coastal (15-0, 15-0 SBC) held a slim 7-6 lead early in the first set before the Chants scored five unanswered points, led by a pair of kills by senior Ani Bozdeva, to open a 12-6 advantage. Leading 14-8, Coastal scored 11 of the next 12 points to take a dominating 25-9 victory in the opening set. The Chanticleers hit just one error in the attack in the first set and posted a .609 hitting percentage as a team.
In the second set, Appalachian State grabbed a 15-14 lead on a kill by Kara Spicer but it would prove to be the Mountaineers' last lead of the set. Coastal Carolina, which remained hot at the net with a .583 hitting percentage in the second set, scored three consecutive points to take a 17-15 lead as the teams then traded points on the scoreboard. The Chanticleers scored the final two points of the set on kills by Bozdeva and Anett Nemeth to take the 25-21 set victory and the 2-0 match lead.
In the third and final set, the Mountaineers never led but kept the score close throughout. Leading 20-16, the Chanticleers scored four-straight points on a kill by Bozdeva, an attack error by Appalachian State, and then a pair of kills by Nemeth. The Mountaineers fought off a pair of match points by Coastal Carolina before Nemeth scored the final point on a kill to win the third set 25-18.
Nemeth blasted 16 kills in the match and posted a .464 hitting percentage. On Senior Night, Bozdeva recorded seven kills and a .385 hitting percentage. Setters Brigitta Petrenko and Marija Borcic handed out 17 and 15 assists, respectively, while libero Lina Perugini led the Chants with 11 digs. As a team, Coastal Carolina posted a .467 hitting percentage for the match.
Appalachian State (1-11, 1-11 SBC) was led by Lexi Kohut’s 12 kills, while Sophie Cain had 19 set assists. Emma Reilly led the Mountaineers with nine digs.
