No. 15 Coastal Carolina Volleyball sweeps Appalachian State

In the second set, Appalachian State grabbed a 15-14 lead on a kill by Kara Spicer but it would prove to be the Mountaineers' last lead of the set. Coastal Carolina, which remained hot at the net with a .583 hitting percentage in the second set, scored three consecutive points to take a 17-15 lead as the teams then traded points on the scoreboard. The Chanticleers scored the final two points of the set on kills by Bozdeva and Anett Nemeth to take the 25-21 set victory and the 2-0 match lead.