Teresa Myers Ervin sworn in as Florence’s new mayor

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A historic moment took place in Florence Thursday night, as the city swore in mayor-elect Teresa Myers Ervin.
Ervin, a former city councilwoman, defeated Republican Bryan Braddock in Nov. 3′s general election to become the city’s first new mayor in over a decade. She also became the first woman and African American to serve in the position.
Ervin spoke following her swearing-in ceremony of a text she received following her election.
“It said all that shiny stuff around you, it what’s left of the glass ceiling," she said. “When I read that from a citizen it meant so much."
Ervin said she’s ready to lead the city of Florence starting on day one. Moving Florence forward was her campaign slogan and she hopes to do just that.
She also serves as an ICU Nurse and said her first focus is leading the city out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ervin also said she plans to meet with business leaders to help Florence grow
“I’ve already started talking with industry leaders and Florence residents, and I want you to know I’m committed to our success," she said.
Ervin wasn’t the only city leader sworn in tonight. Councilman Chaquez McCall and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes also took their oaths.
The new mayor says she looks forward to working with the new council going forward.
“To our present council and our council to come, we have a great trust placed in us," said Ervin. “I’m looking forward to working with every one of you so we can represent our city well on a local and national level."
