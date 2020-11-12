Man wanted for armed robbery at Florence Walgreens in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Florence Walgreens has been arrested, according to jail records.
Sha’tek Shaquille James was booked into the Florence County Detention Center by Florence police Tuesday. He is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and two counts of kidnapping.
Police said on Sept. 2, James and another suspect, who has not been identified, entered a Walgreens on S. Irby Street and went behind the front counter.
One of the suspects reportedly pulled a gun and demanded money from the register.
No injuries were reported.
As of Thursday morning, no bail has been set on James' charges.
